Brace yourself to float on a candy floss cloud with the Strawberry Pie Zlush liquid gummies simple syrup batch from Soiku Bano. This cheeky concoction, whipped up from a blend of the strains Cherry Pie Zlush and Strawberry Pancake, offers a daytime body high that feels like a hug from a marshmallow. It's like having a pint-sized personal trainer in your pocket, giving you the pep-talk and pain-busting power you need to smash through your workout or hike. With a terpene percentage of 8.99%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, this batch is your ticket to chill city, offering potential stress relief and relaxation. Add in THC levels at 73.83% and CBG at 4.80%, and you've got a potent and long-lasting ride. Snag a bottle of Strawberry Pie Zlush and get ready to rock the day!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.