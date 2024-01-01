Brace yourself to float on a candy floss cloud with the Strawberry Pie Zlush liquid gummies simple syrup batch from Soiku Bano. This cheeky concoction, whipped up from a blend of the strains Cherry Pie Zlush and Strawberry Pancake, offers a daytime body high that feels like a hug from a marshmallow. It's like having a pint-sized personal trainer in your pocket, giving you the pep-talk and pain-busting power you need to smash through your workout or hike. With a terpene percentage of 8.99%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, this batch is your ticket to chill city, offering potential stress relief and relaxation. Add in THC levels at 73.83% and CBG at 4.80%, and you've got a potent and long-lasting ride. Snag a bottle of Strawberry Pie Zlush and get ready to rock the day!

