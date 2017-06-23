Strawberry Sour Diesel [Batch #323] Live Rosin Simple Syrup | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Get ready to feel like a boss with Malek's Premium Cannabis Strawberry Sour Diesel liquid gummies simple syrup batch. This batch, created from a mix of Strawberry Mascarpone and Sour Diesel strains, is perfect for a daytime body high. It's like having a personal trainer in a bottle, giving you the energy and pain relief you need to conquer your workout or hike. With a terpene percentage of 7.26%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, this batch will have you feeling like you can leap tall buildings in a single bound. And with THC levels at 75.45%, you'll be feeling like a superhero in no time. So grab a bottle of Malek's Strawberry Sour Diesel liquid gummies simple syrup and get ready to save the day.

About this strain

Sour Strawberry Diesel by MTG Seeds is a hybrid cross between Sour Strawberry and Turbo Diesel. With a sweet and spicy aroma, Sour Strawberry Diesel delivers a warm, uplifting buzz that melts away stress and bad moods. Its flowers grow into chunky buds with red and purple hues following its 8 to 9 week flowering cycle.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Dialed In... Gummies
Dialed In... Gummies
Shop products
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
Notice a problem?Report this item