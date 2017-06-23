Get ready to feel like a boss with Malek's Premium Cannabis Strawberry Sour Diesel liquid gummies simple syrup batch. This batch, created from a mix of Strawberry Mascarpone and Sour Diesel strains, is perfect for a daytime body high. It's like having a personal trainer in a bottle, giving you the energy and pain relief you need to conquer your workout or hike. With a terpene percentage of 7.26%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, this batch will have you feeling like you can leap tall buildings in a single bound. And with THC levels at 75.45%, you'll be feeling like a superhero in no time. So grab a bottle of Malek's Strawberry Sour Diesel liquid gummies simple syrup and get ready to save the day.

Show more