Strawberry Sugar [Batch #1875] Sour Apple & Strawberry Flavors | 100mg
About this product
About this strain
Strawberry Sugar is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Strawberry Cough and OMFG. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Strawberry Sugar is a banger that checks all the boxes. It is a vigorous grower with fat, frosty buds that reek of loud strawberry candy. It has a high yield and potency, making it a great choice for both commercial and connoisseur growers. Strawberry Sugar is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Strawberry Sugar effects include feeling focused, happy, and calm. Medical marijuana patients often choose Strawberry Sugar when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and stress. Bred by Elev8 Seeds, Strawberry Sugar features flavors like citrus, clove, and mint. The dominant terpene of this strain is terpinolene, which gives it a fruity and floral aroma. The average price of Strawberry Sugar typically ranges from $40-$60 for an eighth of an ounce. Strawberry Sugar has a beautiful appearance, with large buds covered in white trichomes and orange hairs. It flowers in 8 weeks. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Strawberry Sugar, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.