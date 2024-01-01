Get ready to experience a sugar high like never before with Antero Sciences' Sugar Cake gummies. These delicious treats are infused with a mix of Sugar Cane and Mitten Cake Batter strains, with a delightful flavor combination of Açai Berry and Guava. Just like a sugar rush, these gummies will give you a burst of energy and alertness to power through your day. With a terpene percentage of 5.69%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies offer a unique flavor profile that will tantalize your taste buds. And with THC levels at 69.22% and CBG at 3.05%, you can expect a strong and long-lasting effect. So whether you need a boost for your workout or a pick-me-up at work, Sugar Cake gummies are the perfect way to satisfy your sweet tooth and keep you going strong.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.