Get ready to experience a sugar high like never before with Antero Sciences' Sugar Cake gummies. These delicious treats are infused with a mix of Sugar Cane and Mitten Cake Batter strains, with a delightful flavor combination of Açai Berry and Guava. Just like a sugar rush, these gummies will give you a burst of energy and alertness to power through your day. With a terpene percentage of 5.69%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies offer a unique flavor profile that will tantalize your taste buds. And with THC levels at 69.22% and CBG at 3.05%, you can expect a strong and long-lasting effect. So whether you need a boost for your workout or a pick-me-up at work, Sugar Cake gummies are the perfect way to satisfy your sweet tooth and keep you going strong.

