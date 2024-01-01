Ready for a psychedelic candy trip? Hop on board with Soiku Bano's Sugarcane gummies. Concocted from the intergalactic combo of Space Age Cake and TK Bx1, this is a sugarcane-sweet ride you won't forget. With a 6.59% terpene content and a THC percentage of 72.66%, these gummies are your tickets to the cosmos of creativity. Philosophers and party-animals alike, buckle up! This batch will stimulate your mind and keep you on your toes. Grab a tin of these cosmic candy and let your imagination hitch a ride to the Milky Way.

