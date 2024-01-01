Ready for a psychedelic candy trip? Hop on board with Soiku Bano's Sugarcane gummies. Concocted from the intergalactic combo of Space Age Cake and TK Bx1, this is a sugarcane-sweet ride you won't forget. With a 6.59% terpene content and a THC percentage of 72.66%, these gummies are your tickets to the cosmos of creativity. Philosophers and party-animals alike, buckle up! This batch will stimulate your mind and keep you on your toes. Grab a tin of these cosmic candy and let your imagination hitch a ride to the Milky Way.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.