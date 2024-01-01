Fasten your seatbelts for an intellectual ascent like no other with Sugarloaf from Rocky Mountain High. This batch is akin to a fresh slice of sweet bread, offering a sweet elevation that will electrify your senses. Sugarloaf, with its soft, doughy texture, will guide you to a state of absolute serenity. With its top terpenes Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, this batch delivers a flavor symphony that mirrors the delicious variety of sweet breads. Whether you're ready for a chill evening or a creative brainstorming session with friends, Sugarloaf is your perfect partner. It's a top-tier choice for reflective souls who wish to savor the night without feeling sluggish. So, grab a tin of Sugarloaf and let your thoughts navigate new frontiers.

