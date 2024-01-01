Fasten your seatbelts for an intellectual ascent like no other with Sugarloaf from Rocky Mountain High. This batch is akin to a fresh slice of sweet bread, offering a sweet elevation that will electrify your senses. Sugarloaf, with its soft, doughy texture, will guide you to a state of absolute serenity. With its top terpenes Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, this batch delivers a flavor symphony that mirrors the delicious variety of sweet breads. Whether you're ready for a chill evening or a creative brainstorming session with friends, Sugarloaf is your perfect partner. It's a top-tier choice for reflective souls who wish to savor the night without feeling sluggish. So, grab a tin of Sugarloaf and let your thoughts navigate new frontiers.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.