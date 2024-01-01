Prepare to have your taste buds tantalized with Malek's Premium Cannabis Sun Cake liquid gummies simple syrup batch. This batch, a delightful fusion of the strains Sherbert and Wedding Cake, offers a flavor experience that will leave you craving for more. With a terpene percentage of 3.97%, featuring the dynamic trio of Caryophyllene, Linalool, and Myrcene, this batch not only satisfies your taste buds but also ignites your creativity. The THC level of 76.78% delivers a powerful punch, while the CBG level of 2.71% adds a touch of tranquility. So whether you're mixing up a refreshing drink or concocting a delectable treat, this medicated simple syrup will take your experience to new heights.

Show more