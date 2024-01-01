Prepare to have your taste buds tantalized with Malek's Premium Cannabis Sun Cake liquid gummies simple syrup batch. This batch, a delightful fusion of the strains Sherbert and Wedding Cake, offers a flavor experience that will leave you craving for more. With a terpene percentage of 3.97%, featuring the dynamic trio of Caryophyllene, Linalool, and Myrcene, this batch not only satisfies your taste buds but also ignites your creativity. The THC level of 76.78% delivers a powerful punch, while the CBG level of 2.71% adds a touch of tranquility. So whether you're mixing up a refreshing drink or concocting a delectable treat, this medicated simple syrup will take your experience to new heights.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.