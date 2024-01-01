Rev up your taste buds and prepare for a tantalizing journey with 710 Labs' Sundae Driver gummies. With the exotic flavors of Dragon Fruit and White Grape and a stellar strain combo of Fruity Pebbles x Grape Pie, they're like a mini vacation for your mouth. And the good news? These gummies aren't just about taste. They pack a punch with a THC whopper of 76.82% and a terpene profile that's a veritable who's who of relaxation, featuring Limonene, Linalool, and Myrcene. Whether it's powering through a tough work day or a grueling workout, these gummies have got your back. So fasten your seatbelts, folks! Sundae Driver is ready to take you on a leisurely, anxiety-free journey to tranquility.

