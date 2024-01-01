Sundae Driver [Batch #1759] Dragon Fruit & White Grape Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Rev up your taste buds and prepare for a tantalizing journey with 710 Labs' Sundae Driver gummies. With the exotic flavors of Dragon Fruit and White Grape and a stellar strain combo of Fruity Pebbles x Grape Pie, they're like a mini vacation for your mouth. And the good news? These gummies aren't just about taste. They pack a punch with a THC whopper of 76.82% and a terpene profile that's a veritable who's who of relaxation, featuring Limonene, Linalool, and Myrcene. Whether it's powering through a tough work day or a grueling workout, these gummies have got your back. So fasten your seatbelts, folks! Sundae Driver is ready to take you on a leisurely, anxiety-free journey to tranquility.

About this strain

Sundae Driver, also known as "Sunday Driver," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing FPOG with Grape Pie.  Leafly reviewers tell us that Sundae Driver’s effects include feeling relaxed, giggly, and happy. Sundae Driver has a sweet, mellow and creamy flavor. Growers say this strain comes in light green and purple buds that are drenched in trichomes.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Dialed In... Gummies
Dialed In... Gummies
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
