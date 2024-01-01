Sundae Driver [Batch #1849] Fruit Punch & Hula Berry Flavors | 100mg

HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Get ready to hit the road with Bubba's Kush Sundae Driver gummies! These delicious treats are like a sweet and satisfying ice cream sundae on a road trip. Packed with flavors of Fruit Punch and Hula Berry, these gummies will take your taste buds on a wild adventure. But it's not just about the flavors – these gummies also pack a punch with a THC percentage of 73.57% and a CBG percentage of 3.57%. With a terpene percentage of 4.59%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, these gummies offer a potential body-like high that can provide pain relief and boost your energy levels. So whether you're doing your morning yoga or just getting ready for your day, these gummies are the perfect companion to keep you going. Buckle up and enjoy the ride with Bubba's Kush Sundae Driver gummies!

Sundae Driver, also known as "Sunday Driver," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing FPOG with Grape Pie.  Leafly reviewers tell us that Sundae Driver’s effects include feeling relaxed, giggly, and happy. Sundae Driver has a sweet, mellow and creamy flavor. Growers say this strain comes in light green and purple buds that are drenched in trichomes.

Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
