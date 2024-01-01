Get ready to hit the road with Bubba's Kush Sundae Driver gummies! These delicious treats are like a sweet and satisfying ice cream sundae on a road trip. Packed with flavors of Fruit Punch and Hula Berry, these gummies will take your taste buds on a wild adventure. But it's not just about the flavors – these gummies also pack a punch with a THC percentage of 73.57% and a CBG percentage of 3.57%. With a terpene percentage of 4.59%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, these gummies offer a potential body-like high that can provide pain relief and boost your energy levels. So whether you're doing your morning yoga or just getting ready for your day, these gummies are the perfect companion to keep you going. Buckle up and enjoy the ride with Bubba's Kush Sundae Driver gummies!

Show more