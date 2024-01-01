Let the sun shine down with our Sunshine Cake batch! Packed with Super Boof and Grape Cream Cake strains, these medicated gummies are like a sunbeam to your taste buds. They'll have you humming "Sunshine on my shoulder" all day, channeling your inner John Denver. Boasting a 3.86% terpene percentage with Caryophyllene, Linalool, and Myrcene, these gummies offer maximum pain and body relief. With a THC content of 72.80% and CBG content of 3.68%, they pack a potent yet soothing punch. So kick back, pop a gummy, and let the Sunshine Cake take you on a groovy journey to tranquility.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.