Let the sun shine down with our Sunshine Cake batch! Packed with Super Boof and Grape Cream Cake strains, these medicated gummies are like a sunbeam to your taste buds. They'll have you humming "Sunshine on my shoulder" all day, channeling your inner John Denver. Boasting a 3.86% terpene percentage with Caryophyllene, Linalool, and Myrcene, these gummies offer maximum pain and body relief. With a THC content of 72.80% and CBG content of 3.68%, they pack a potent yet soothing punch. So kick back, pop a gummy, and let the Sunshine Cake take you on a groovy journey to tranquility.

