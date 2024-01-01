Super Boof [Batch #1780] Fruit Punch & Starfruit Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC —CBD —
Looking for a superhero-like high that will keep you going all day long? Look no further than Super Boof gummies from Bubba's Kush. With a terpene percentage of 3.18%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, these gummies will give you a well-rounded experience that will have you feeling brave and intelligent. The THC level of 76.55% will provide a powerful lift, while the CBG level of 3.24% adds an extra punch. This batch is perfect for daytime use, offering potential pain relief and the ability to function at work. So, whether you're hitting the gym or tackling a busy day, let Super Boof be your secret weapon! Never fear, Super Boof is here!

Super Boof is a zingy hybrid weed strain made by crossing Black Cherry Punch and Tropicana Cookies. It has the same chunky, deep green buds as its parents that look wet with silver calyxes. The effects of Super Boof are believed to be intensely relaxing and giggly. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, creative and focused. Medical marijuana patients say they buy Super Boof for gastrointestinal disorders, depression, and fibromyalgia. Super Boof regularly tests at 28% THC. The dominant terpene is myrcene, which translates to earthy, and cherry notes. The original breeder of the Super Boof strain is California's Blockhead, who named it "Blockberry." Grower Mobile Jay selected a variety and named it Superboof.

Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
