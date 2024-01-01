Looking for a superhero-like high that will keep you going all day long? Look no further than Super Boof gummies from Bubba's Kush. With a terpene percentage of 3.18%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, these gummies will give you a well-rounded experience that will have you feeling brave and intelligent. The THC level of 76.55% will provide a powerful lift, while the CBG level of 3.24% adds an extra punch. This batch is perfect for daytime use, offering potential pain relief and the ability to function at work. So, whether you're hitting the gym or tackling a busy day, let Super Boof be your secret weapon! Never fear, Super Boof is here!

