Gear up and get ready to channel your inner hero with our Super Buff Cherry liquid gummies! Just like an in-game power-up, this batch is designed to elevate your mind for that all-important daytime quest. With a terpene profile that boasts a sturdy 4.62%, including the trio of Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, you're in for an experience that goes beyond the ordinary. And don't get us started on the THC content – a super 76.62%, delivering a cerebral high that will have you feeling like you're floating. Add in the 6.81% CBG for that extra brain boost, and you're more than ready to face the day.

