Gear up and get ready to channel your inner hero with our Super Buff Cherry liquid gummies! Just like an in-game power-up, this batch is designed to elevate your mind for that all-important daytime quest. With a terpene profile that boasts a sturdy 4.62%, including the trio of Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, you're in for an experience that goes beyond the ordinary. And don't get us started on the THC content – a super 76.62%, delivering a cerebral high that will have you feeling like you're floating. Add in the 6.81% CBG for that extra brain boost, and you're more than ready to face the day.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.