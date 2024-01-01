Get pumped up for the gushy zlushy with Soiku Bano's Super Cherry Zlush liquid gummies syrup. This blend of Cherry Pie Zlush and Super Boof strains is your daytime body high best friend. The terpene content of 6.19%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, offers potential pain relief and a mellow mood. The THC level of 76.21% delivers a knockout punch, while the 4.90% CBG level is a secret weapon. So grab a bottle of Super Cherry Zlush and let your freak flag fly high. Side effects may include feeling invincible and believing you can fly (note: you can't actually fly).
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.