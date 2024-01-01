Get ready for a mouthwatering treat with Antero Sciences' Super Creamy gummies. Imagine biting into a fruit so juicy, you need a napkin. Now, picture that in gummy form, with the flavors of Bottle Rocket Berry and Fruit Punch. These gummies pack a punch of moisture and flavor, just like a ripe mango on a hot day. The terpenes, Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, make up 4.25% of the profile, leading to a flavor explosion that'll leave you begging for more. With a THC content of 73.53% and CBG content of 3.98%, these gummies are like your favorite superhero, coming to save the day with an energizing high. So, get your hands on a tin of Super Creamy gummies and let the moist magic happen!

