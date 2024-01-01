Get ready for a mouthwatering treat with Antero Sciences' Super Creamy gummies. Imagine biting into a fruit so juicy, you need a napkin. Now, picture that in gummy form, with the flavors of Bottle Rocket Berry and Fruit Punch. These gummies pack a punch of moisture and flavor, just like a ripe mango on a hot day. The terpenes, Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, make up 4.25% of the profile, leading to a flavor explosion that'll leave you begging for more. With a THC content of 73.53% and CBG content of 3.98%, these gummies are like your favorite superhero, coming to save the day with an energizing high. So, get your hands on a tin of Super Creamy gummies and let the moist magic happen!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.