Ever dreamed of being a superhero? Well, Colorado Harvest Company's Super Kush gummies are your ticket to the Justice League. These gummies are the love child of Super Boof and OG Kush Breath strains, and they've inherited all the superpowers. With a THC percentage of 69.32% and a CBG percentage of 3.92%, they've got more kick than a Kryptonian kangaroo. And let's not forget the terpene trio of Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, adding a wonderful mix of stoneyness and relaxation to your high. So put on your cape, grab a tin of Super Kush gummies, and prepare to leap tall buildings in a single bound... or at least feel like you could.

