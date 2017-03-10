Get ready to have a "Sweet Caroline" moment with Sweet Chemmy Thang from Rancho Relaxo. These gummies are like the song itself - a timeless classic that brings joy and good vibes. With a THC percentage of 66.82% and a CBG percentage of 2.04%, this batch offers a balanced high that will leave you feeling relaxed and euphoric. The top terpenes in this batch at 4.32%; Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, add a burst of flavor and melodic, therapeutic effects. So whether you're belting out the chorus at a karaoke night or enjoying a picnic in the park, Sweet Chemmy Thang will have you feeling like a Diamond!

