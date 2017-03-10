Sweet Chemmy Thang [Batch #1664] Lux Cherry & Tangerine Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Get ready to have a "Sweet Caroline" moment with Sweet Chemmy Thang from Rancho Relaxo. These gummies are like the song itself - a timeless classic that brings joy and good vibes. With a THC percentage of 66.82% and a CBG percentage of 2.04%, this batch offers a balanced high that will leave you feeling relaxed and euphoric. The top terpenes in this batch at 4.32%; Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, add a burst of flavor and melodic, therapeutic effects. So whether you're belting out the chorus at a karaoke night or enjoying a picnic in the park, Sweet Chemmy Thang will have you feeling like a Diamond!

About this strain

Skunky Diesel is a nice indica-dominant strain that is a cross of Sensi Skunk with NYC Diesel.  A nice relaxing high that you will feel in your face pretty quickly.  She definitely carries the diesel taste and lovely diesel effects.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Dialed In... Gummies
Dialed In... Gummies
Shop products
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
Notice a problem?Report this item