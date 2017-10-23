Sweet Tooth [Batch #366] Live Rosin Simple Syrup | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

Indulge your cravings with Malek's Premium Cannabis Sweet Tooth liquid gummies simple syrup batch. This delectable creation combines the flavors of Sundae Driver, Grape Cream Cake, Chemystry, and Red Smoothie strains to create a truly irresistible treat. With a terpene percentage of 4.13, this batch is bursting with flavor and potential effects. The THC level of 74.66% and CBG level of 4.41% ensure a potent experience. Go ahead... satisfy your sweet tooth and let the Sweet Tooth batch transport you to a world of pure bliss.

About this strain

Sweet Tooth is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Hawaiian and Nepali. Sweet Tooth provides uplifting and euphoric effects that are great for combating stress and headaches. This strain was awarded 1st place at the Cannabis Cup in 2001.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Dialed In... Gummies
Dialed In... Gummies
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
