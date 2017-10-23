Sweet Tooth [Batch #366] Live Rosin Simple Syrup | 100mg
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
Sweet Tooth is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Hawaiian and Nepali. Sweet Tooth provides uplifting and euphoric effects that are great for combating stress and headaches. This strain was awarded 1st place at the Cannabis Cup in 2001.
