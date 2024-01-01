Get ready to kick back and chill with Malek's Premium Cannabis batch Tallymon! Infused with the mellow tones of Lux Cherry and Passion Fruit, these gummies are your ticket to a worry-free zone. Created from a chillaxed blend of Papaya, Banana OG, and Do-Si-Dos strains, Tallymon is like a hammock for your senses. With a terpene percentage of 4.65%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, it's a soothing lullaby for your taste buds and your soul. With a THC percentage of 73.56% and a CBG percentage of 2.77%, it's a potent high that'll have you floating above and beyond the clouds. So grab a tin of Tallymon, and let the good times roll!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.