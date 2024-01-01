Get ready to kick back and chill with Malek's Premium Cannabis batch Tallymon! Infused with the mellow tones of Lux Cherry and Passion Fruit, these gummies are your ticket to a worry-free zone. Created from a chillaxed blend of Papaya, Banana OG, and Do-Si-Dos strains, Tallymon is like a hammock for your senses. With a terpene percentage of 4.65%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, it's a soothing lullaby for your taste buds and your soul. With a THC percentage of 73.56% and a CBG percentage of 2.77%, it's a potent high that'll have you floating above and beyond the clouds. So grab a tin of Tallymon, and let the good times roll!

