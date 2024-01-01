Hold onto your hats, folks! Malek's Tallymon is here and it’s like a superhero in a bottle! This liquid gummies simple syrup packs a punch with a blend of Papaya, Banana OG, and Do-Si-Dos strains, ready to launch you into a stratosphere of vigor and vitality. Boasting a terpene profile of 3.54% featuring powerhouses like Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, you’re sure to experience a surge of creativity and energy. A staggering 75.94% THC content gives it the edge for your daytime adventures or powering through an intense workout. So, buckle up, and let Tallymon lead the charge!

