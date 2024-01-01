Superhero vibes, anyone? Dive into a world of extraordinary power with Malek's Premium Cannabis liquid gummies syrup batch, Tallymon! This blend is the lovechild of Papaya, Banana OG, and Do-Si-Dos strains, designed to give you a body high that feels like soaring above the city skyline. Heading to the gym or embarking on a hiking adventure? Tallymon has your back, offering potential pain relief without messing with your work mojo. With a terpene profile boasting 4.09%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, prepare for a flavor fiesta and aroma extravaganza that'll knock your socks off. And with THC hitting a sky-high 80.64%, you'll be flying over cloud nine in no time. So, what are you waiting for? Grab a bottle of Tallymon and let your inner superhero soar!

