Superhero vibes, anyone? Dive into a world of extraordinary power with Malek's Premium Cannabis liquid gummies syrup batch, Tallymon! This blend is the lovechild of Papaya, Banana OG, and Do-Si-Dos strains, designed to give you a body high that feels like soaring above the city skyline. Heading to the gym or embarking on a hiking adventure? Tallymon has your back, offering potential pain relief without messing with your work mojo. With a terpene profile boasting 4.09%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, prepare for a flavor fiesta and aroma extravaganza that'll knock your socks off. And with THC hitting a sky-high 80.64%, you'll be flying over cloud nine in no time. So, what are you waiting for? Grab a bottle of Tallymon and let your inner superhero soar!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.