Buckle up, folks! We're about to take a trip to flavor town with Tangidos straight from the masters at Bonsai Cultivation. They've done a sterling job marrying Tangie and Do-Si-Dos to create this strain that's as uplifting as a helium-filled balloon. This batch boasts a whopping THC percentage of 67.36% - that's not a typo, people - and even a dash of CBG at 2.03%. With a terpene profile led by Caryophyllene, Linalool, and Myrcene, this stuff could be your one-way ticket to Happy Town. So, if you're battling the blues or just feeling a bit 'meh', Tangidos is here to save the day. Get hold of a tin and let the tangy vibes rock your world.

