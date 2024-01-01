Buckle up, folks! We're about to take a trip to flavor town with Tangidos straight from the masters at Bonsai Cultivation. They've done a sterling job marrying Tangie and Do-Si-Dos to create this strain that's as uplifting as a helium-filled balloon. This batch boasts a whopping THC percentage of 67.36% - that's not a typo, people - and even a dash of CBG at 2.03%. With a terpene profile led by Caryophyllene, Linalool, and Myrcene, this stuff could be your one-way ticket to Happy Town. So, if you're battling the blues or just feeling a bit 'meh', Tangidos is here to save the day. Get hold of a tin and let the tangy vibes rock your world.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.