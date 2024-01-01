Temple Purple from Soiku Bano is a delightful batch of liquid gummies that offer a unique flavor experience. With its blend of Purple Sunset and Member OG strains, this batch brings together the best of both worlds. The flavors are a mystery, but one thing's for sure – they're sure to tantalize your taste buds. With a THC content of 73.07% and a hint of CBG at 1.71%, this batch is perfect for unwinding at the end of a long day. The dominant terpenes, Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, work their magic to provide a soothing and relaxing effect on the body. So sit back, sip on these liquid gummies, and let the flavors take you on a journey to blissful relaxation.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.