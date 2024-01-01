Temple Purple from Soiku Bano is a delightful batch of liquid gummies that offer a unique flavor experience. With its blend of Purple Sunset and Member OG strains, this batch brings together the best of both worlds. The flavors are a mystery, but one thing's for sure – they're sure to tantalize your taste buds. With a THC content of 73.07% and a hint of CBG at 1.71%, this batch is perfect for unwinding at the end of a long day. The dominant terpenes, Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, work their magic to provide a soothing and relaxing effect on the body. So sit back, sip on these liquid gummies, and let the flavors take you on a journey to blissful relaxation.

