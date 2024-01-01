Ready for a supercharged experience? Enter Terple, the supercharged liquid gummies syrup from iion Cannabis. This concoction, a cross between Tropicana Cookies and Slurricane #7, is your daytime ticket to a body high. It's like channeling The Hulk's might while smashing your daily grind. A terpene count of 8.26% means Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene will be your superhuman fuel. And with THC hitting 74.69%, this batch is a total knockout. So, whether you're crushing your workout or conquering a hike, Terple is your trusty ally to help you smash it.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.