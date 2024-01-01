THC+CBD 1:1 [Batch #17] Blue Ice & Starfruit Flavors | 100mg
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Blue Ice is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, energetic, and giggly. Blue Ice has 20% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Blue Ice, before let us know! Leave a review.
