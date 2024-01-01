Why rosin 1:1? It’s simple, rosin gummies just hit different. Enjoy 200mg of absolute bliss in each tin however you see fit. Each gummy is 20mg, with 10mg of THC and 10mg of CBD. Take one gummy and enjoy a walk around the neighborhood and enjoy the changing seasons. Or you could find yourself finally inspired to tidy up the house. Regardless of how these inspire your daily routine, this 1:1 contains the first truly rosin-derived full spectrum extracts from THC and CBD sources, so you can feel confident that you’re eating the cleanest gummy out there!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.