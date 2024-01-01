Why rosin 1:1? It’s simple, rosin gummies just hit different. Enjoy 200mg of absolute bliss in each tin however you see fit. Each gummy is 20mg, with 10mg of THC and 10mg of CBD. Take one gummy and enjoy a walk around the neighborhood and enjoy the changing seasons. Or you could find yourself finally inspired to tidy up the house. Regardless of how these inspire your daily routine, this 1:1 contains the first truly rosin-derived full spectrum extracts from THC and CBD sources, so you can feel confident that you’re eating the cleanest gummy out there!

Show more