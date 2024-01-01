Prepare to be swept off your feet into a state of sheer nirvana with The Great Rum Rope gummies from High Country Healing. It's like a wild and exciting journey through a tropical island, with a burst of Dragon Fruit and Grape Punch flavors that will teleport you straight to paradise. With a whopping THC count of 71.56%, these gummies are no laughing matter; they'll have you levitating like Kendrick. The primary terpenes, Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Myrcene, bring a hot, earthy, and fruity aroma to the party, creating a sensory rollercoaster ride you won't forget. Perfect for a chill hangout with buddies or a solo creative endeavor, these gummies will keep your mind active and your spirits flying high. So, get a tin of The Great Rum Rope and let the good vibes swing on!

