Prepare to be swept off your feet into a state of sheer nirvana with The Great Rum Rope gummies from High Country Healing. It's like a wild and exciting journey through a tropical island, with a burst of Dragon Fruit and Grape Punch flavors that will teleport you straight to paradise. With a whopping THC count of 71.56%, these gummies are no laughing matter; they'll have you levitating like Kendrick. The primary terpenes, Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Myrcene, bring a hot, earthy, and fruity aroma to the party, creating a sensory rollercoaster ride you won't forget. Perfect for a chill hangout with buddies or a solo creative endeavor, these gummies will keep your mind active and your spirits flying high. So, get a tin of The Great Rum Rope and let the good vibes swing on!
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.