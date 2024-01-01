When it comes to The Wizz Kid liquid gummies simple syrup batch from Malek's Premium Cannabis, you can expect a mind-blowing experience. This batch, created from a mix of the strains Red Smoothie and Cookies n Cheese, is perfect for those looking for an evening adventure. With a terpene percentage of 4.82%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, this batch offers a head-high that will keep you engaged and creative. The THC content of 74.68% ensures a potent experience, while the CBG percentage of 2.51% adds an extra layer of relaxation. So grab a bottle of The Wizz Kid and let your mind soar to new heights.

