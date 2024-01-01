When it comes to The Wizz Kid liquid gummies simple syrup batch from Malek's Premium Cannabis, you can expect a mind-blowing experience. This batch, created from a mix of the strains Red Smoothie and Cookies n Cheese, is perfect for those looking for an evening adventure. With a terpene percentage of 4.82%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, this batch offers a head-high that will keep you engaged and creative. The THC content of 74.68% ensures a potent experience, while the CBG percentage of 2.51% adds an extra layer of relaxation. So grab a bottle of The Wizz Kid and let your mind soar to new heights.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.