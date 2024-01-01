Introducing the Third Eye batch from iion Cannabis. Think of it as your personal Tool to reach the psychedelic realms, but in gummy form. This batch doesn't just give you a dream-like high, it might even predict your future. So, put on your favorite album or bust out the electric guitar, and let its pain-relieving abilities take you on a journey through the Schism of your Soul. With strains Frog Eye OG and Superboof mixed in, your mind and soul will be melting into one. The dominant terpenes, Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, add an extra dash of 'oomph' to this mystic concoction. With THC and CBG percentages of 72.11% and 3.29% respectively, the Third Eye gummy batch is like an elevator to enlightenment. So, grab a tin and let your sixth sense lead the way to euphoria.

