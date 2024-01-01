Introducing the Third Eye batch from iion Cannabis. Think of it as your personal Tool to reach the psychedelic realms, but in gummy form. This batch doesn't just give you a dream-like high, it might even predict your future. So, put on your favorite album or bust out the electric guitar, and let its pain-relieving abilities take you on a journey through the Schism of your Soul. With strains Frog Eye OG and Superboof mixed in, your mind and soul will be melting into one. The dominant terpenes, Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, add an extra dash of 'oomph' to this mystic concoction. With THC and CBG percentages of 72.11% and 3.29% respectively, the Third Eye gummy batch is like an elevator to enlightenment. So, grab a tin and let your sixth sense lead the way to euphoria.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.