Bonsai Cultivation's Tootie's Fruities are just the morning perk you need, bringing back the joy of a bowlful of your cherished childhood cereal. These gummies, a strain combo of Gary Payton and Horchata, are the cream to your crunch. With a 6.08% terpene content featuring Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, you're in for a flavor-filled trip. With a THC content of 71.63% and a CBG content of 1.87%, they deliver a cerebral high that won't leave you in a haze, making them a stellar pick for introspective pondering and artistic pursuits. So, snatch a tin of Tootie's Fruities and let your creativity soar, all while being drawn in by its vibrant and colorful packaging that'll tickle your nostalgia.

