Bonsai Cultivation's Tootie's Fruities are just the morning perk you need, bringing back the joy of a bowlful of your cherished childhood cereal. These gummies, a strain combo of Gary Payton and Horchata, are the cream to your crunch. With a 6.08% terpene content featuring Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, you're in for a flavor-filled trip. With a THC content of 71.63% and a CBG content of 1.87%, they deliver a cerebral high that won't leave you in a haze, making them a stellar pick for introspective pondering and artistic pursuits. So, snatch a tin of Tootie's Fruities and let your creativity soar, all while being drawn in by its vibrant and colorful packaging that'll tickle your nostalgia.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.