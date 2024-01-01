Traffic Jam [Batch #1682] Blood Orange & Lux Cherry Flavors | 100mg

Hop on the expressway to Flavorville with Traffic Jam gummies from Soiku Bano! These daytime dynamites, a cross of Kosher OG and Strawberry Jack, are your ticket to a body-centric high that will keep your wheels turning. Gym beast or hiking enthusiast, Traffic Jam is your trusty trail mix for pain relief and energy. With a terpene blend at 6.94% that includes Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies are a flavor phenomenon with studly flavors of Blood Orange and Lux Cherry. And with THC levels at 68.05% and CBG at 2.78%, expect a ride that's more thrilling than the Audubon. So, hop on and let Traffic Jam gummies conduct your cannabis journey!

Traffic Jam is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Kosher OG and Strawberry Jack. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Traffic Jam is a rare, nutty, and strawberry strain that delivers a high that’s relaxing and uplifting. This strain is known to help patients cope with symptoms of pain, anxiety, and sleeplessness. Traffic Jam is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Traffic Jam effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Traffic Jam when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, stress, and insomnia. Bred by Good Day Farm, Traffic Jam features flavors like peanut butter, cherry, and lemon. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Traffic Jam typically ranges from $40-$60 per gram. If you’re looking for a potent and flavorful strain that can make you feel like you’re stuck in a delicious jam, Traffic Jam might be the one for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Traffic Jam, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
