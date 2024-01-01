Hop on the expressway to Flavorville with Traffic Jam gummies from Soiku Bano! These daytime dynamites, a cross of Kosher OG and Strawberry Jack, are your ticket to a body-centric high that will keep your wheels turning. Gym beast or hiking enthusiast, Traffic Jam is your trusty trail mix for pain relief and energy. With a terpene blend at 6.94% that includes Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies are a flavor phenomenon with studly flavors of Blood Orange and Lux Cherry. And with THC levels at 68.05% and CBG at 2.78%, expect a ride that's more thrilling than the Audubon. So, hop on and let Traffic Jam gummies conduct your cannabis journey!

