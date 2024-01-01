Get ready to take your taste buds on a wild tropical ride with our Tropical Pie gummies from Single Source. These little nuggets of joy are infused with the exotic flavors of Guava and Papaya, creating a flavor explosion that will leave you craving more. With a THC percentage of 69.40% and a CBG percentage of 2.17%, these gummies are not for the faint of heart. The terpene profile of this batch, with a 6.08% total terpene percentage, is dominated by Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, giving you an energetic and uplifting high. So grab a slice of Tropical Pie and get ready for a taste sensation unlike anything you've ever experienced.

