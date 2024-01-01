Get ready to go bananas with these Tropicana Banana gummies from Summit! With flavors like Lux Cherry and Tropical Punch, these gummies are a tropical paradise in every bite. Just like the popular fruit, these gummies are rich in energy and perfect for a quick boost. The terpene percentage of 6.41%, featuring Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, ensures a delightful and uplifting experience. With a THC percentage of 73.45% and huge CBG percentage of 4.81%, these gummies pack a punch that will transport you to a state of pure bliss. So, whether you're a monkey swinging through the trees or a human in need of a tropical escape, these Tropicana Banana gummies will take you on a flavor-packed journey to paradise.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.