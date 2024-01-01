Get ready to go bananas with these Tropicana Banana gummies from Summit! With flavors like Lux Cherry and Tropical Punch, these gummies are a tropical paradise in every bite. Just like the popular fruit, these gummies are rich in energy and perfect for a quick boost. The terpene percentage of 6.41%, featuring Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, ensures a delightful and uplifting experience. With a THC percentage of 73.45% and huge CBG percentage of 4.81%, these gummies pack a punch that will transport you to a state of pure bliss. So, whether you're a monkey swinging through the trees or a human in need of a tropical escape, these Tropicana Banana gummies will take you on a flavor-packed journey to paradise.

