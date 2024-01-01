Tropicana Cookies [Batch #375] Live Rosin Simple Syrup | 100mg

Sativa THC 16% CBD —
Humble Farms invites you to go loco with our Tropicana Cookies liquid gummies. It's a tropical fiesta in a bottle, baby! Brewed with a cocktail of Tropicana Cookies strains, this syrup is a flavor explosion. With a terpene count of 4.62%, it sets your taste buds on a hula dance. The THC level of a whopping 68.56% sends you surfing on cloud nine, while the 0.90% CBG content adds a hammock of relaxation. So kick back, relax, and let Tropicana Cookies syrup be your beachfront bartender.

Tropicana Cookies, also known as "Tropicanna Cookies," "Tropicana Cookies F2," and "MTN Trop," is a hybrid marijuana strain first bred by Harry Palms of Bloom Seed Co, who crossed GSC and Tangie. Oni Seed Co of Colorado made a second generation, "Tropicanna Cookies F2" that is also acclaimed. Expect citrus notes backed up by cookies flavor and power. This strain produces purple buds that have hints of dark green with orange hairs.

Dialed In... Gummies
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
