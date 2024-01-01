Canna kick it? Yes, you can! Get ready to elevate your mind with Tropicanna Banana from Summit. This batch, a mix of Tropicanna and Banana Kush strains, is like the perfect beat drop that gets your head nodding and your creativity flowing. With flavors like Tropical Punch and White Grape, these gummies are a tropical paradise for your taste buds. And with a terpene percentage of 5.65%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Linalool, the potential effects of this batch are off the charts. The THC level of 71.20% and CBG level of 4.49% take it to the next level, making it a true banger. So grab a tin of Tropicanna Banana, put on your favorite A Tribe Called Quest album, and let the good vibes and inspiration flow. Can you kick it? Yes, you can! And these gummies will have you feeling like a hip-hop superstar.

Show more