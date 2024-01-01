Canna kick it? Yes, you can! Get ready to elevate your mind with Tropicanna Banana from Summit. This batch, a mix of Tropicanna and Banana Kush strains, is like the perfect beat drop that gets your head nodding and your creativity flowing. With flavors like Tropical Punch and White Grape, these gummies are a tropical paradise for your taste buds. And with a terpene percentage of 5.65%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Linalool, the potential effects of this batch are off the charts. The THC level of 71.20% and CBG level of 4.49% take it to the next level, making it a true banger. So grab a tin of Tropicanna Banana, put on your favorite A Tribe Called Quest album, and let the good vibes and inspiration flow. Can you kick it? Yes, you can! And these gummies will have you feeling like a hip-hop superstar.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.