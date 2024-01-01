Get ready to go bananas with Summit's Tropicanna Banana liquid gummies simple syrup batch! This mix of Tropicanna and Banana Kush strains is a tropic explosion that will transport you to a sunny paradise. With a terpene percentage of 8.32%, this batch is sure to deliver a flavorful and aromatic experience. The THC content of 72.50% and CBG content of 5.35% guarantee a potent and uplifting effect. So grab your sunglasses, put on your favorite tropical playlist, and let these liquid gummies take you on a fruity adventure!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.