Attention flavor enthusiasts! Ready to have your mind blown and taste buds tantalized? Then take a plunge into Humble Farms' Tropiccanna Cookies batch. These gummies are infused with GSC and Tangie strains, and trust us, they pack a punch with a THC percentage that sits at a robust 68.96%. The top three terpenes, Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, add a unique spin to the flavor profile and potential effects. So grab a tin, open wide, and prepare for a gustatory voyage like no other!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.