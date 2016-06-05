Truffle R*ntz + Black Velvet [Batch #2001] Fruit Punch & Papaya Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Attention flavor fanatics! The Truffle R*ntz + Black Velvet batch from iion Cannabis is here to revolutionize your taste experience. These gummies are like a symphony, with the fruity punch of Fruit Punch and the exotic sweetness of Papaya playing a harmonious melody on your palate. With a terpene percentage of 3.57%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies will have you feeling balanced and zen. The THC level of 70.59% and CBG level of 4.40% ensure a high that will make you feel like you can scale mountains. So, grab a tin of these gummies and prepare for a taste adventure of a lifetime.

About this strain

This 50/50 hybrid strain is a cross of The Black and Burmese Kush that yields a potent flower with both cerebral and physical effects. The flower gets its density and purple-black hue from its Black indica parent but takes on a fruity, citrus aroma thanks to the Burmese sativa. With its high THC levels, Black Velvet is optimal for intermediate to experienced patients and is favored for its well-balanced effects.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Dialed In... Gummies
Dialed In... Gummies
Shop products
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
Notice a problem?Report this item