Attention flavor fanatics! The Truffle R*ntz + Black Velvet batch from iion Cannabis is here to revolutionize your taste experience. These gummies are like a symphony, with the fruity punch of Fruit Punch and the exotic sweetness of Papaya playing a harmonious melody on your palate. With a terpene percentage of 3.57%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies will have you feeling balanced and zen. The THC level of 70.59% and CBG level of 4.40% ensure a high that will make you feel like you can scale mountains. So, grab a tin of these gummies and prepare for a taste adventure of a lifetime.

