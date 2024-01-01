Get ready to jingle all the way to relaxation with Turbo Man from iion Cannabis. This batch, inspired by the classic holiday film, is perfect for a body, couch-lock type of high. With a THC percentage of 68.72% and CBG percentage of 3.59%, Turbo Man is sure to deliver a powerful experience. The top three terpenes in this batch are Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Linalool, with a total terpene percentage of 5.71%. Caryophyllene provides potential pain relief and anti-inflammatory effects, while Humulene offers potential sedative and relaxing effects. Linalool, known for its calming properties, can help reduce stress and anxiety. Combined, these terpenes create a synergistic effect that promotes deep relaxation and tranquility. Let the power of Turbo Man's terpenes and cannabinoids take you on a journey to ultimate relaxation.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.