Get ready to jingle all the way to relaxation with Turbo Man from iion Cannabis. This batch, inspired by the classic holiday film, is perfect for a body, couch-lock type of high. With a THC percentage of 68.72% and CBG percentage of 3.59%, Turbo Man is sure to deliver a powerful experience. The top three terpenes in this batch are Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Linalool, with a total terpene percentage of 5.71%. Caryophyllene provides potential pain relief and anti-inflammatory effects, while Humulene offers potential sedative and relaxing effects. Linalool, known for its calming properties, can help reduce stress and anxiety. Combined, these terpenes create a synergistic effect that promotes deep relaxation and tranquility. Let the power of Turbo Man's terpenes and cannabinoids take you on a journey to ultimate relaxation.

