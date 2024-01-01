Get ready to get Turnt with these gummies from Bonsai Cultivation! This batch, created from a mix of the strains Rozay Cake and Mind Flayer, will have you feeling like you've been turned upside down and inside out. With a terpene percentage of 3.39%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies will have you feeling uplifted and energetic. The THC level of 68.86% and CBG level of 3.86% will have you feeling like you've turned into a superhero, ready to take on any challenge that comes your way. So grab a tin of Turnt gummies and get ready to turn up the fun! These gummies are so good, they'll turn even the grumpiest person into a giggling mess.

