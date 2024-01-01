Get set for a wild ride with Uncle Tony's version of liquid joy — his unique blend of liquid gummies simple syrup! A fusion of Garlic Breath and Mob Boss strains, this nifty little brew is your ticket to a rather trippy night. Imagine being in a topsy-turvy movie plot, but without the popcorn. But hey, with a terpene percentage of 8.15%, you won't miss it one bit! The flavors of Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Pinene will do a tango on your taste buds and whisk you off to a different universe. With a whopping THC level of 74.40%, you'd better buckle up for a head-spinning journey into the realms of profound thoughts and creativity. So, here's your chance to go bonkers... responsibly!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.