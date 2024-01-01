Get set for a wild ride with Uncle Tony's version of liquid joy — his unique blend of liquid gummies simple syrup! A fusion of Garlic Breath and Mob Boss strains, this nifty little brew is your ticket to a rather trippy night. Imagine being in a topsy-turvy movie plot, but without the popcorn. But hey, with a terpene percentage of 8.15%, you won't miss it one bit! The flavors of Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Pinene will do a tango on your taste buds and whisk you off to a different universe. With a whopping THC level of 74.40%, you'd better buckle up for a head-spinning journey into the realms of profound thoughts and creativity. So, here's your chance to go bonkers... responsibly!

