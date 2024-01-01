Brace yourself for Uranium V2 – the cannabis equivalent of a nuclear explosion. This batch, with its 5.82% terpene load, is a cocktail of Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Pinene – a potent blend of Chernobyl "Slymer" and Dosidos F2 strains as exciting as discovering a new element. And just like uranium fuels power plants, this batch will fuel your day. Perfect for your workout session or hiking adventures, it offers pain relief from strains and injuries. And with a zesty twist of Sour Raz and Tangerine, your experience will be as electrifying as a live wire.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.