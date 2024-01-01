Brace yourself for Uranium V2 – the cannabis equivalent of a nuclear explosion. This batch, with its 5.82% terpene load, is a cocktail of Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Pinene – a potent blend of Chernobyl "Slymer" and Dosidos F2 strains as exciting as discovering a new element. And just like uranium fuels power plants, this batch will fuel your day. Perfect for your workout session or hiking adventures, it offers pain relief from strains and injuries. And with a zesty twist of Sour Raz and Tangerine, your experience will be as electrifying as a live wire.

Show more