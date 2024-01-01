Looking for a way to fend off those blood-sucking creatures of the night? Malek's Premium Cannabis Vampire Repellant liquid gummies simple syrup batch might just be your secret weapon. Crafted from a mix of Garlic Juice #5 and Red Smoothie strains, this batch is perfect for those who want to enjoy their evening without feeling sleepy and unmotivated. The terpene profile, featuring Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene at a percentage of 6.74%, adds an extra layer of complexity to the experience. With a THC percentage of 76.64% and CBG percentage of 1.62%, this batch offers a potent and long-lasting effect. Expect a mind-focused, head-high experience that allows you to engage in creative activities and enjoy time with friends and family. So grab a bottle of Vampire Repellant and keep those bloodsuckers at bay.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.