Looking for a way to fend off those blood-sucking creatures of the night? Malek's Premium Cannabis Vampire Repellant liquid gummies simple syrup batch might just be your secret weapon. Crafted from a mix of Garlic Juice #5 and Red Smoothie strains, this batch is perfect for those who want to enjoy their evening without feeling sleepy and unmotivated. The terpene profile, featuring Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene at a percentage of 6.74%, adds an extra layer of complexity to the experience. With a THC percentage of 76.64% and CBG percentage of 1.62%, this batch offers a potent and long-lasting effect. Expect a mind-focused, head-high experience that allows you to engage in creative activities and enjoy time with friends and family. So grab a bottle of Vampire Repellant and keep those bloodsuckers at bay.

