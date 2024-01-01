Get ready to be motivated and tantalized by the batch Van By The River from Soiku Bano. Just like the SNL skit with Chris Farley, this batch will have you feeling like you're living in a van down by the river, but with a twist of delicious flavors. With a potent THC percentage of 71.35%, this batch is perfect for a night of relaxation and therapeutic hilarity and relief. The top terpenes in this batch, Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, add an extra high kick to the experience. So grab a tin of these gummies, sit back, and let the motivational powers of Van By The River take you on a flavorful journey to ultimate relaxation. And remember, as Matt Foley would say, "I'm 35 years old, I am divorced, and I live in a van down by the river!" But with Van By The River gummies, you can experience the best of both worlds - the relaxation of living in a van down by the river, and the delicious flavors that will make your taste buds dance with joy....while hopefully NOT living in a van...down by the river...

Show more