Indulge your taste buds and your senses with Bonsai Cultivation's Vanilla Frosting batch. These delicious gummies come in two mouthwatering flavors: Grape Punch and Strawberry. Made from a mix of Humbolt Gelato Bx3 and Humbolt Frost OG, this batch is the perfect treat for a relaxing evening. With a terpene percentage of 5.18%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies offer a delightful burst of flavors and aromas. The THC level of 69.46% ensures a potent and enjoyable experience, while the CBG percentage of 1.43% adds an extra touch of therapeutic benefits. So grab a tin of Vanilla Frosting gummies, sit back, and savor the sweet flavors that will transport you to a state of pure bliss.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.