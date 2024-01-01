Indulge your taste buds and your senses with Bonsai Cultivation's Vanilla Frosting batch. These delicious gummies come in two mouthwatering flavors: Grape Punch and Strawberry. Made from a mix of Humbolt Gelato Bx3 and Humbolt Frost OG, this batch is the perfect treat for a relaxing evening. With a terpene percentage of 5.18%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies offer a delightful burst of flavors and aromas. The THC level of 69.46% ensures a potent and enjoyable experience, while the CBG percentage of 1.43% adds an extra touch of therapeutic benefits. So grab a tin of Vanilla Frosting gummies, sit back, and savor the sweet flavors that will transport you to a state of pure bliss.

Show more