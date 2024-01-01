Vanilla Frosting [Batch #1784] Tropical Punch & Watermelon Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Buckle up, gummy enthusiasts! We’re taking a wild ride through the stunning vistas of Humboldt County with Bonsai Cultivation's Vanilla Frosting gummies. These little gelatinous gems, infused with a cocktail of Humbolt Gelato Bx3 and Humbolt Frost OG strains, will transport you straight to flavor town. With a terpene percentage of 4.25% (including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool), these gummies deliver a body-like high that could potentially give your morning coffee a run for its money. Oh, and did we mention the THC percentage is a whopping 72.17%? Get ready for a potent journey, folks!

About this strain

Coming from Humboldt Seed Company, Vanilla Frosting is a cross of Humboldt Frost OG and Humboldt Gelato Bx3. Buds grow dense with silvery green flowers that are accented by hints of purple, and the creamy smooth aroma has notes of vanilla that end with a gassy finish. Vanilla Frosting is a high-potency strain that will blast you into outer space on a funfetti adventure.

No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Dialed In... Gummies
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
