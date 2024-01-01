Hold onto your hats folks, because Velvet Mints from Antero are about to take you on a smooth ride! These gummies are like a velvet glove for your brain, providing a head-high that won't leave you face-planted in your popcorn. Whether you're having a chinwag with pals or creating your next masterpiece, these gummies will keep you floating. Named after the plush fabric, this batch is like a velvet smoking jacket for your taste buds. With a whopping THC percentage of 75.33% and a CBG percentage of 1.77%, these little goodies are packed with a punch. So sit back, grab a gummy, and let Velvet Mints take you on a swanky journey.

