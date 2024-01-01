Hold onto your hats folks, because Velvet Mints from Antero are about to take you on a smooth ride! These gummies are like a velvet glove for your brain, providing a head-high that won't leave you face-planted in your popcorn. Whether you're having a chinwag with pals or creating your next masterpiece, these gummies will keep you floating. Named after the plush fabric, this batch is like a velvet smoking jacket for your taste buds. With a whopping THC percentage of 75.33% and a CBG percentage of 1.77%, these little goodies are packed with a punch. So sit back, grab a gummy, and let Velvet Mints take you on a swanky journey.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.