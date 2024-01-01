Lazercat's Vice Versa x Death Coast batch is like the Spider-Man of your wellness plan, ready to swing into action against pain and inflammation. With a terpene percentage of 5.49%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, this batch is ready to spin a web of relief. With THC levels at a Peter Parker-worthy 72.31% and CBG at 5.13%, this batch isn't just for any average Eddie Brock. It's perfect for a daytime adventure, whether you're flexing your spider-muscles at the gym or scaling a challenging hike. So grab a tin of these Guava and Strawberry flavored gummies and let Vice Versa x Death Coast be your friendly neighborhood sidekick.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.