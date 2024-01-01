Lazercat's Vice Versa x Death Coast batch is like the Spider-Man of your wellness plan, ready to swing into action against pain and inflammation. With a terpene percentage of 5.49%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, this batch is ready to spin a web of relief. With THC levels at a Peter Parker-worthy 72.31% and CBG at 5.13%, this batch isn't just for any average Eddie Brock. It's perfect for a daytime adventure, whether you're flexing your spider-muscles at the gym or scaling a challenging hike. So grab a tin of these Guava and Strawberry flavored gummies and let Vice Versa x Death Coast be your friendly neighborhood sidekick.

