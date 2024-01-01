Wedding Pie [Batch #1870] Dragon Fruit & Starfruit Flavors | 100mg

HybridTHC 26%CBD —
Need a grand finale to your day? Soiku Bano's Wedding Pie gummies are your answer. These goodies, a blend of Wedding Cake and Grape Pie strains, are the ultimate evening chill pill. Packed with a terpene percentage of 4.38%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, these gummies are a flavor explosion waiting to happen. The THC content of 69.48% ensures a mighty experience, while the CBG level of 2.23% brings in bonus therapeutic benefits. So, snag a tin of Wedding Pie gummies, lean back, and let the calming effects roll in. It's time to bite into a piece of heaven.

Wedding Pie is an indica-leaning hybrid that is made by crossing Wedding Cake and Grape Pie. Wedding Pie puts out a fragrant, fruity dessert aroma that is sweet, lemony, and gassy. This strain will quickly put your mind at ease as you enjoy the calming high and the quality craftsmanship that make this strain an all-around hit. Wedding Pie is bred by the respected Cannarado Genetics.

 

Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
