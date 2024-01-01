Dive headfirst into a tropical wonderland with Voda's White Hot Guava liquid gummies simple syrup batch. This concoction, birthed from the stardust of Stardawg x Tres Dawg strains, will teleport you straight onto a sun-soaked hammock. With a terpene percentage of 7.12%,, it's like a beach party for your tastebuds. But wait! There's more - THC at 72.6% and CBG at 1.54% will give you a power-packed punch. So kick off your flip-flops, hang loose and let this simple syrup take you on a tropical joyride.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.